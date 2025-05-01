"Solution needs to be found to end all of these issues": Ashok Kumar following Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 1 : Former Indian Hockey player and son of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Ashok Kumar, expressed his thoughts on the horrifying terror attack that took place in Pehalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and also put some light on whether India should play Pakistan or not in the upcoming Hockey 2025 Asia Cup.

Last week on Tuesday, the terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and the international community.

Following the attack, India has taken strong diplomatic steps against Pakistan, holding it responsible for continuing support to cross-border terrorism. Global leaders have also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

"When the situation is so tense. We are standing at the brink, especially where India is aggressive and Pakistan is shaken, and 140 crore people of India have given their consent to the PM that they stand with him in whatever he does now - so, when we look at it like that, such things are far-fetched. We should first see that Pakistan never behaved like a good neighbour, and so, a solution needs to be found so that the coming generation gets a prosperous and good neighbouring country with which we can live peacefully. India has always made all the efforts, be it Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Nehru sahab or other leaders of those eras. Even the leaders of the day have tried to work with them...It takes two hands to clap. But they do things that are not right for humanity, our country and people...I say this to you just as a human. Had I been speaking as a sportsperson, I would have said that the entire world is our home, but why is this in the mind of our neighbour, which came into existence from within us?... A solution needs to be found to end all of these issues. Perhaps now is the time," Ahok Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

"...Era of sports, the mindset of sports that encompasses friendship and harmony is different...But I would like to say that it is very clear on whose behest this incident was done, which country supported them for the terrorists to come in and shoot the innocent people. This is an evil act. They should not forget that our country stands with the Tiranga... today, the saffron colour stands for sacrifice. We need to show that colour today, and under that, nothing should be taken up with Pakistan, which is not in the interest of the nation. If there is something which is against the country," Ashok Kumar added.

India has closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday, confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

Both India and Pakistan have now blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace, as the neighbouring country had already announced this step six days ago.

Notably, there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Army has effectively responded.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the brutal terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

