Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Jharkhand to meet Haryana in final

New Delhi, May 13 Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana won their respective semifinal clashes in the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2023 to set up an exciting summit clash at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The first match on Saturday saw Hockey Jharkhand prevail over Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the two teams remained locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

The goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Roshni Aind (2') and Jamuna Kumari (28') while Vandana Patel (25', 47') scored a brace for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to force a penalty shootout.

Hockey Jharkhand's goalkeeper Gangi Barla saved four of the five penalties while Jamuna Kumari and Sweety Dungdung converted their chances to seal victory for Hockey Jharkhand.

In the other semifinal, Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 3-1 in a penalty shootout after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Hockey Haryana drew first blood through a goal from captain Pooja (15') but the Hockey Association of Odisha answered back with Jyoti Xaxa (42') converting a late penalty corner.

Captain Pooja, Shashi Khasa, and Bhavya scored their penalties while their goalkeeper Ishika stood tall to ensure Hockey Haryana advanced to the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor