Unbeaten Sharchi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeat Delhi SG Pipers 4-1

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 4 : Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers put up a spirited performance to defeat Delhi SG Pipers 4-1 in an exciting contest here at the on-going Hockey India League (HIL) at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. It was goals by Sukhjeet Singh (1'), Jugraj Singh (17', 38') and Abhishek (47') that helped Tigers register their third consecutive win while Gareth Furlong scored the lone goal for Delhi SG Pipers, as per a release from Hockey India League.

Rupinder Pal Singh-led Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers were on fire right from the get-go. In pursuit of an early goal, they set a record for scoring the fastest goal in the league so far. It only took them 23 seconds to go one up in the match, thanks to brilliant co-ordination between Affan Yousuf who assisted Sukhjeet Singh to score a sensational field goal from the top of the circle. Delhi SG Pipers goalie Pawan was completely caught by surprise and there was little he could do to stop the ball from sneaking past him.

They doubled this lead in the second quarter when they were awarded a Penalty Corner (PC) in the 17th minute. Bengal Tigers dragflicker Jugraj Singh showcased great form and accuracy to find space between two rushers to put it fiercely past the goalie. This 2-0 lead gave the Tigers the right momentum going into the second half of the match. Though SG Pipers won a few PCs this quarter, they couldn't make much of the chances.

While SG Pipers began the third quarter with new vigour to make amends to their game, the Tigers were relentless in their pursuit to keep their lead up. Jugraj Singh scored yet again through a fine dragflick in the 38th minute to take their lead to 3-0. This goal made Jugraj the top goal scorer of the league so far taking his individual total to three goals. The Tigers also won a flurry of PCs in the following minutes but Pipers defence held sway.

However, the Tigers were unstoppable in the fourth quarter as they comfortably extended their lead to 4-0 in the 47th minute when Abhishek scored a fine field goal. It was again a showcase of great coordination between the forwards' mainly Affan, Abhishek and Sukhjeet. The SG Pipers were finally able to score a consolation in the 53rd minute when they managed a PC. It was Gareth Furlong who converted the goal with a well-executed PC. They found a chance to score their second in the 57th minute when they were awarded a PC, but it was brilliantly saved by the Tigers' goalie. In the following minutes, the Tigers did well to hold on to the lead and finish the game with three points in their kitty. This win puts them on top of the points table.

