Union Sports Minister Mandaviya pays floral tribute to hockey legend Dhyan Chand on death anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday paid tribute to Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his death anniversary, calling him an "inspiration for hockey players worldwide".

Taking to X, Mandaviya posted a picture of him playing floral tribute to the hockey legend in front of his statue at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

"Tribute to the world's greatest hockey player, 'Hockey Magician' Major Dhyan Chand ji on his death anniversary. He is a source of inspiration for hockey players across the world. With his unique playing skills, he brought glory to India at the global level," posted Mandaviya.

Also, notably, Hockey India took to Instagram, paying tribute to Hockey legend, writing, "Honoring the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, the Captain of the Indian Hockey Team that triumphed at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, and remembering his extraordinary contribution to the sport. His spirit continues to inspire generations of players, both on and off the field."

Born on August 29, 1905, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India. He died on December 3, 1979. He was also known as 'The Wizard' and 'The Magician' for his skills with the hockey stick.

In 2021, the country's highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna was named after the hockey legend as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The award was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Every year on August 29, the birthday of Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day is celebrated all over India.

