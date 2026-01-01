Vedanta Kalinga Lancers eye strong start as Hockey India League returns

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 : The new season of the Hockey India League (HIL) is upon us, and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers are all set to take on Ranchi Royals in their opening fixture on January 4 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai, as per a release.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers enter the new season following an intense pre-season camp, with the team spending valuable time building structure, cohesion, and match readiness ahead of the league opener. While Ranchi Royals make their debut in the Hockey India League, the side features a strong core retained from the previous franchise Gonasika.

Speaking ahead of the season opener, head coach Jay Stacy highlighted the importance of preparation and composure in the opening game.

"The group has worked hard in preparation, and the focus has been on clarity in our roles and discipline across the pitch. Opening games are about settling quickly and playing smart hockey," said Stacy, as quoted from a release.

"Ranchi may be new to the league, but they have a solid core and quality players, so we're expecting a tough contest. Our Indian players came in early and trained under Technical and Strategy Coach Pascal Kina, before the Australians and Belgians joined post-Christmas. The sessions in Bhubaneswar were very productive and helped us come together well as a unit," he noted.

The Lancers, who finished last season as the second highest goal-scoring team, are keen to carry forward their attacking intent while also strengthening their defensive structure this year.

Reflecting on the new season, co-captain Arthur Van Doren expressed optimism and balance in approach.

"We're very excited about the start of a new season and looking forward to giving our best," Van Doren said.

"We were one of the highest goal-scoring teams last season, and that attacking mindset is something we want to continue. At the same time, one of our big focus areas has been conceding fewer goals. We have a solid defensive line, quality forwards, and a good mix of experience and debutants in the squad," he noted.

Echoing the sentiment, co-captain Sanjay emphasised consistency and taking the season step by step.

"There's a lot of excitement within the group for the new season," he said.

"We have prepared well, and the focus is on going match by match and delivering our best every time we step onto the field. The aim is to come together as a unit and perform consistently to achieve our objectives," he added.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will play two matches each in Chennai. They will face defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers in their second match on January 8.

