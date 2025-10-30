Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' players Rosan Kujur, Sunil PB reflect on Sultan of Johor Cup 2nd place finish, eye Junior WC spot

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' young talents, Rosan Kujur and Sunil PB, were part of the Indian junior men's hockey team that clinched the silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 in Malaysia earlier this month. Both players are integral members of the Junior World Cup core group, and are hoping to make the final squad for the marquee event scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai later this year.

Rosan, who is an Odisha native, joined the Panposh Sports Hostel in 2016, where he trained for five years. Following the COVID-19 lockdown, when training facilities were temporarily closed, he faced a challenging period with limited practice opportunities. His career turned around when he impressed at the Khelo India trials at the High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar, earning a place in the state programme. Over the next two years, he honed his skills, representing Odisha at the Junior Nationals in 2023, before making his India Junior Team debut in 2024. He also made his Hockey India League (HIL) debut last season with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

Sunil PB, hailing from Karnataka, began his hockey journey at the Shivamogga Sports Hostel in 2015-16 while studying at Sarvodaya School. After completing Class 10, he moved to Coorg to continue his training before joining the Sports Authority of India Hostel in Bengaluru. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree at Surana College.

Sunil represented Karnataka in the Junior Nationals in 2022 and 2023, and led the side to a commendable fourth-place finish in 2024. Earlier this year, he made his India Junior Team debut and earned his first professional contract with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers through the Hockey India Mini Auction.

Speaking toabout their Sultan of Johor Cup experience, Rosan said, "It was a great experience. We had a strong team, and playing together gave us a lot of confidence. Competing against good teams helped us identify our mistakes, and watching match videos later helped me understand what we can improve. It was a big learning experience for all of us. My family and friends were very happy and proud. Even though we lost 2-1 in the final, they kept motivating me and said I did well."

Sunil added, "It was my first big tournament with the junior team, and it is a proud moment for me and my family. It was a great experience, and I learned a lot from it."

When asked about HIL expectations, Rosan said, "I am really excited to be playing for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers again. Last season, I was quite nervous since it was my first year in the League. I hesitated to talk to foreign players, but the physio and coaches encouraged me to interact and learn. This time, I am looking forward to learning more from their experience and improving my game."

Sunil, who is set to make his debut in the league, expressed, "It feels great to have gotten this opportunity. I am really grateful to Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for selecting me. I am looking forward to learning and growing through this experience."

Interestingly, Jay Stacy, the newly appointed Head Coach of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, also serves as the coach of the Australian Junior Team. The Indian Colts had the chance to meet him during the Sultan of Johor Cup. "Jay came and asked who among us was from Lancers, and wished us luck. He said he is looking forward to meeting and working with us soon at the franchise," Rosan revealed.

Both are now eyeing a Junior World Cup spot. Rosan said, "We are giving our best to make the cut. If I get selected, it will be my first World Cup, and it will be a great opportunity to play at home in front of Indian fans."

"It will be a dream to play for India at the Junior World Cup. It is an important tournament because it defines your career and is a stepping stone to the senior team," Sunil concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor