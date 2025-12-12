Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' young talents Rosan, Sunil contribute to India's bronze triumph at FIH Junior World Cup

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 12 : Two Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' young talents played a pivotal role in India's impressive bronze medal finish at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025, held in Tamil Nadu.

In an unforgettable third place match, India surged back to beat Argentina 4-2, netting four goals in just 11 minutes to complete one of the tournament's most remarkable comebacks.

Midfielder Rosan Kujur was instrumental throughout the campaign, including a standout performance against Chile where he scored two vital goals in India's dominant 7-0 victory, , as per a release from Kalinga Lancers. Defender Sunil PB supported the backline with composure, helping secure the team's overall balance, it said.

Both of them have impressed with their performances for the junior Indian side in the recent past, and they were also pivotal to India's silver-medal finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup earlier year. Additionally, 18-year-old Vedanta Kalinga Lancers player Rohit Kullu was added as a standby player for India's squad.

Sharing his thoughts on India's achievement, Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, expressed, "Congratulations to Team India on their fantastic bronze medal at the Junior World Cup. Our Vedanta Kalinga Lancers players Rosan and Sunil played key roles in this achievement, and we're proud of their contributions. We're also happy to see young talent Rohit Kullu included as a standby. We look forward to the new Hockey India League season with our players in great form and ready to perform."

Rosan Kujur shared his thoughts. "Playing for India on home soil and being part of this incredible comeback in the 3rd place match was unforgettable. Scoring twice against Chile boosted my confidence, but it was the team's unity that truly stood out. With the Hockey India League starting soon, I look forward to add to my performance and keep learning like I did last year. The support from Vedanta Kalinga Lancers have been instrumental in growing my game and this year playing under Australian legend Jay Stacy really excites me," he said, according to the release.

Sunil PB said winning a World Cup bronze brings a huge sense of achievement. "Even though we missed out on the finals but the fact that we didn't return empty handed from a global tournament held in our home conditions and recovered well from the tough loss against Germany makes me immensely happy," he said.

"I feel very lucky that Vedanta Kalinga Lancers showed trust in me and picked me. I have always wanted to play in the Hockey India League and this will be a dream come true. I'm eyeing learning from the experienced players and coaches and uplift to my skills," he added.

