"We focus on one game at a time": Amanda Golini ahead of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 7 : Ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in India, US Women's Hockey Team skipper, Amanda Golini talked about their preparations for the Olympics and facing India in the competition.

"Our preparation for any game is the same. We look at tactics...We focus on one game at a time...Indian team is quite skilled...But we are prepared. We are confident in our skills and ability...," Golini told ANI.

The US hockey team arrived in Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium for the qualifiers which is scheduled to be played from January 13 to January 19.

The US team was welcomed through a traditional dancing performance and the players also showed some of their dance moves to the Indian tunes.

The women's hockey Olympic qualifiers in Ranchi will feature eight nations. India has been put in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Italy, and the United States, while Pool A includes Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic.

India will begin their campaign in Pool B against the United States on January 13. Savita Punia and company will face New Zealand and Italy on January 14 and 16, respectively.

Following the round-robin matches in the group stage, the top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals. The finalists will be guaranteed a top-two finish and thus qualify for next year's Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the losing semi-finalists will compete in the bronze medal match, with the winner also gaining a ticket to Paris 2024.

On Saturday, an 18-member Indian women's hockey team for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 was named.

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (vice-captain).

