"We have improved day by day": Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers captain Udita on win over Delhi SG Pipers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 15 : Following the win over Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League in Ranchi, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers captain Udita Duhan said that they have improved day by day.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday.

According to a release from HIL, Kathryn Mullan (23') scored for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, against the run of play, in the second quarter and the Tigers fought tooth and nail to hold on to the one-goal lead for the rest of the game.

Speaking to ANI, Udita Duhan said that they have played as a team. She added that they have played well and won the match.

"...We have improved day by day. We played as a team for the first time... because we had not played any matches before that. But the efforts put in by the team today and the connection we formed today, we played well and won the match...," Udita Duhan told ANI.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi SG Pipers skipper Navneet Kaur accepted that they have got enough chances in the game but failed to get the back of the net. She also hoped that her side will do well in the next match.

"We got enough chances but we missed several goals...I think we improved from the last match and we will do even better in the next match...Coordination was good...Team is ready for the next match. The team is improving day by day and we will do well in the next match too," Navneet Kaur told reporters.

Halfway through the quarter the Pipers began pushing the Tigers into their own half and created multiple chances and a few more penalty corners but Deepika and Navneet Kaur could not find the back of the net and the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers held on to their narrow 1-0 lead.

