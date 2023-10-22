Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 22 : Ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy in Jharkhand, the Indian Women's Hockey captain Savita Punia said that the team "will leave no stone unturned to win the Champions Trophy."

The Indian team reached at Ranchi airport on Sunday to participate in the upcoming tournament.

In the highly anticipated championship, which will take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5, India is set to face formidable opponents including Malaysia, China, Korea, Thailand, and the reigning champions Japan.

While speaking to the press, Savita Punia the Indian Women's Hockey team skipper expressed her gratitude to the fans for giving a warm welcome at Ranchi airport.

Punia added that she is looking forward to performing well in the tournament to make the fans happy.

"Gratitude on behalf of the entire team for the grand welcome. We will give our 100 per cent and will impress the audience with our performance. Every match is important for us and will leave no stone unturned to win the Champions Trophy," Savita Punia said.

Indian Women's Hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman said that the upcoming tournament is a short turnaround and the squad is ready to take part in it.

"After the last tournament, it is a short turnaround but the girls have a great mindset coming back into the camp and they want to play at home and the entire team is very excited to play here," Schopman said.

The head coach further added that the team has played some really good games there against Japan and Malaysia earlier.

"We have some different players and only a few changes but still I think we know that we played some really good games there against Japan you know and Malaysia and had some other good performances against some other teams," Schopman added.

Savita will be leading the team in the tournament with Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy. India will open their campaign in the tournament against Thailand on Friday.

