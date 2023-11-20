Women Inter-Department Nationals: Railways to face Indian Oil in final

New Delhi, Nov 20 Railways set up an exciting showdown with the star-studded Indian Oil Corporation in the final of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Shivaji Stadium. on Tuesday.

Railway Sports Promotion Board displayed their dominance in the first semifinal by overwhelming Sashastra Seema Bal with a commanding 5-0 victory to confirm their place in the final.

The dynamic Indian drag-flicker, Gurjit Kaur, set the tone with an early goal (5’) from a Penalty Corner (PC). Captain Vandana Katariya showcased her prowess with a brilliant field goal (11’), doubling the lead for her side.

The goal-scoring spree continued with Navneet Kaur (37’), Preeti Dubey (45’) and Sangita Kumari (59’) contributing to the comprehensive triumph.

In the other semifinal clash, Indian Oil Corporation secured a convincing 3-0 win over Sports Authority of India.

India international Sharmila Devi (22’) initiated the scoring through a penalty corner, followed by Jyoti (47’), who extended the lead with another PC goal. Deepika (56’) sealed the victory with a fine field goal, ensuring Indian Oil Corporation’s berth in the final.

