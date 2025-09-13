Women's Asia Cup: India-China title clash set after latter beat South Korea 1-0

Hangzhou [China], September 13 : India have made it to the finals of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Hangzhou as China defeated South Korea in the last Super 4s clash of the tournament, with the hosts and Women in Blue now set for an exciting title clash on Monday.

China defeated South Korea 1-0, climbing up the top of the Super 4s table with three wins in three and a total of nine points, with India at second with a win, a loss and draw each, giving them four points, as per a Hockey India press note. South Korea, who had one point because of a draw they played, could not displace India from the second spot and are at the bottom of the table with one point, having lost two games. Japan is at the third spot, ending their campaign with two points, securing two draws and a loss. Earlier against Japan, India played a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

India drew first blood as they scored early through Beauty Dung Dung (7'), whilst it was Shiho Kobayakawa (58') who equalised for the Japanese, as per a press release from Hockey India. India had the better start in the early exchanges of the contest and threatened within the first few minutes itself, as Ishika Chaudhary hit the frame of the goal. After that, Japan began to put together a few moves in attack, but were quickly pushed back as India struck in the form of Beauty Dung Dung (7'), who deflected Neha's shot into the net to make it 1-0. India continued to attack, and earned the game's first penalty corner in the final moments of the first quarter, which ended with the score at 1-0.

Japan came out in the second quarter looking for the equaliser and were on the front foot in the first few minutes. Japan won a penalty corner as well, but India kept them out without much trouble. As the contest progressed, the Indian Women's Hockey Team started to regain the possession, and began building in attack. Japan's defence though held on and then put they put the pressure on India in the final stages of the first half. However, India's defence kept them at arm's length and went into the break with the score at 1-0.

The third quarter saw the Indian Women's Hockey Team up the ante against Japan's defence. Lalremsiami was often at the heart of the attacking moves. However, the Japanese team held on and absorbed the pressure. India's attack were on song in the quarter and were relentless in attack, but could not find the second goal to compliment their dominance. At the break, India led 1-0.

The final quarter saw Japan stepping it up in attack as they looked for an equaliser. The defending champions were under pressure, and the Indian Women's Hockey Team's defence continued to repel the Japanese attacks. Midway through the quarter, India started to move back up the pitch and won a flurry of penalty corners to put the pressure back on their opponents. In the final minutes, Japan scored through Shiho Kobayakawa (58') to make it 1-1. Eventually, both teams shared the spoils as they were locked at 1-1 when the hooter sounded.

