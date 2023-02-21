1 dead, 13 injured in explosion at US metal manufacturing plant

Washington, Feb 21 One person died and 13 others were injured after an explosion rocked a metal manufacturing plantin the US state of Ohio.

Fire officials previously said 13 people had been taken to the hospital and another person was treated at the site following the blast at the Bedford-based I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday night, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to local media that one person had died.

Firefighters said that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

The explosion "of unknown origin" at the Bedford facility resulted in "injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility", I. Schumann & Co. said in a statement.

Multiple communities reported an odour following the incident.

