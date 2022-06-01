1 killed, 9 injured in bomb blast in Myanmar's Yangon
By IANS | Published: June 1, 2022 02:10 PM 2022-06-01T14:10:44+5:30 2022-06-01T14:20:07+5:30
Yangon, June 1 At least one person was killed with nine others injured in a bomb blast in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.
The blast occurred on Tuesday afternoon near a bus stop in Yangon's Kyauktada Township, Xinhua news agency reported, citing state-run newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar.
It said the attack in the center of downtown Yangon was made with a handmade bomb.
