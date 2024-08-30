1 Police Officer killed, 2 wounded in anti-bandit operation in Sindh's riverine region

Sindh [Pakistan], August 30 : A policeman lost his life, and two others were injured during an anti-bandit operation in Sindh's riverine areas, according to a report by Dawn News.

For decades, organised criminal gangs have operated in the riverine border regions of southern Sindh and central Punjab, frequently engaging in kidnapping-for-ransom activities. Although the military launched a comprehensive operation against these gangs in Sindh during the early 1990s, the criminals re-emerged as successive governments failed to sustain law and order in the province.

Earlier this month, the Sindh police and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) resolved to intensify their ongoing joint operations against the bandits in the province's riverine regions.

In today's statement, the Sindh Rangers spokesperson reported that the bandits opened fire on the police, resulting in the death of Police Constable Lashari and the injury of two others. The victim, it was noted, was a native of Kandhkot.

The statement further revealed that a "most wanted bandit" was killed in the return fire, while two others fled the scene with injuries, according to Dawn.

The killed bandit was reportedly involved in multiple first information reports and was the brother of another infamous bandit who had a bounty on his head issued by the Sindh government.

The Rangers also encircled the area, detaining six more suspects. The statement added that the operation to apprehend the fleeing bandits was still ongoing and that their hideout was destroyed.

This operation was initiated following a surge in criminal activities by riverine bandits in Sindh and Punjab.

Last week, bandits attacked a police van with rockets in Rahim Yar Khan, leading to the deaths of over 12 policemen and injuring several others, according to Dawn News.

In response, the Sindh and Punjab governments pledged decisive action against the criminals in the challenging riverine terrain. On Saturday, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar announced plans to launch a "massive clean-up operation" in the riverine areas once the floodwaters recede.

Furthermore, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori took notice on Tuesday of the murder of journalist Mohammed Bachal by bandits in the katcha (riverine) area of Rounti in Sindh's Ghotki district. Bachal, a reporter for Awaaz TV, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Ghotki's Rounti area.

