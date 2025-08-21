10 terrorists in Gaza eliminated in hand-to-hand combat

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Wednesday, fighters from the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Kfir Infantry Brigade eliminated about ten terrorists in Gaza in hand-to-hand combat and in cooperation with the Air Force.

Deputy Company Commander in the Kfir Brigade: "Thanks to the alertness and vigilance of the battalion's fighters, we were able to eliminate about ten terrorists - we will meet any mission required." (ANI/TPS)

