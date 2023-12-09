11 killed in armed conflict in Mexico

Mexico City, Dec 9 At least 11 people were killed in a clash between an armed group and community residents in Texcaltitlan town in Mexico.

Eight of the dead were allegedly members of the armed group, and the other three were residents, authorities said in a statement.

The conflict was caused by a collection of "land rights," a common practice of extortion in Latin America, Xinhua news agency reported.

As per local media outlet Milenio, the shooting allegedly followed a failed negotiation, in which the criminal suspects sought to raise the amount they charged the residents.

