12 people killed in Mexico bar shooting

Twelve people were fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in the city of Irapuato in Guanajuato, Mexico, officials said on Sunday.

"Security personnel immediately moved to the scene, where paramedics treated three injured people and confirmed the death of six men and six women," the city government said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The search operations for those responsible are underway, the statement added.

This incident comes less than a month after 18 people were killed in a deadly shooting incident in southwest Mexico.

The gunmen opened fire at city hall in the state of Guerrero, killing more than a dozen people including the city mayor, BNO News reported citing local officials.

This shooting happened in San Miguel Totolapan city, the photos of which made rounds on Twitter.

"Among the more than 20 dead, they confirm a minor under 12 years of age in San Miguel Totolapan. Guerrero #Mexico #Violencia In the centre of the city, in front of the Town Hall, rides were being set up for the fair," a Mexican journalist Jacob Morales A said in a tweet.

Guerrero State Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda deeply regretted the death of the San Miguel Totolapan mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda.

The shooting incident is the latest in the series of attack which has rattled Mexico in recent weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

