124 killed in sectarian violence in Pakistan

Islamabad, December 1 The death toll of sectarian violence in Kurram district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province rose to 124, local administration said.

An official from the local administration of the district on Saturday said that the death toll rose after 16 more people died in armed clashes during the last 24 hours, adding that over 170 others were also injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The majority of the injured are admitted to different hospitals including those who are in critical condition, added the official.

The violence started after armed men attacked a convoy of passenger vehicles coming from the Parachinar area in the Mandori Uchit area of the district on November 21, killing 52 people, including children and women.

The incident triggered armed clashes and attacks between two groups, including Shiite and Sunni Muslims, according to the official.

The tense situation and closure of the main highway have led to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, as well as suspension of internet and mobile services, besides affecting daily life in the region as fear had gripped the population.

A high-level delegation of the provincial government visited the district after the attack on passenger coaches and held meetings with elders, leading to a ceasefire agreement, but clashes could not be stopped.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurram Javedullah Mehsud told media that efforts are being made to ensure a ceasefire by involving elders from both sides to announce a ceasefire after both sides refused to pay heed to the ceasefire arranged by the government delegation.

