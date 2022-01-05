13 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy being released: Indian High Commission

Indian High Commission here on Wednesday announced that 13 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, are being released.

"Happy to learn from our lawyer in Mannar that 13 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu are being released," the High Commission tweeted.

"Soon after the Court verdict, our official from @CGJaffna met with the #Indian fishermen and offered sweets. We are taking steps for early return," it added.

In December, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has taken up the issue of early release of Indian fishermen and boats with the Sri Lankan government.

Responding to media queries regarding the detention of Indian fishermen, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi had said that India is concerned about the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18-20.

As per the information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody.

"Officials from the Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support. This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation," he said.

"Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

