13 killed in bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta

Thirteen bodies have been found from a bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta on Sunday, Spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua over phone.

The accident occurred at about 13:00 Jakarta time (0600 GMT) in Bantul district, and scores of people were injured, the spokesman said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor