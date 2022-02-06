13 killed in bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta
By ANI | Published: February 6, 2022 08:26 PM2022-02-06T20:26:20+5:302022-02-06T20:35:07+5:30
Thirteen bodies have been found from a bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta on Sunday, Spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua over phone.
The accident occurred at about 13:00 Jakarta time (0600 GMT) in Bantul district, and scores of people were injured, the spokesman said. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
