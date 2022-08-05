13 killed in nightclub fire in eastern Thailand

A massive fire broke out at a nightclub in Thailand. At least 13 people died while more than 40 people got injured in the fire. Many people seen escaping from the nightclub with clothes on fire. The fire happened in Chonburi province of Thailand. It took firefighters over 2 hours to put out the fire. Authorities say the acoustic foam put inside the nightclub led to the fire spreading in no time, and people didn’t have time to get out.

The service said the blaze was accelerated by flammable acoustic foam on the walls of the club, and it took firefighters more than three hours to bring it under control.The dead -- four women and nine men -- were found mostly crowded by the entrance and in the bathroom, their bodies severely burned, the service said.All the victims are believed to be Thai."There is not death related to foreigners," police lieutenant colonel Boonsong Yingyong of the Phlu Ta Luang police station, which oversees the area where the blaze occurred, told AFP by phone.

