14 dead, 20 injured in Thailand bus accident

Bangkok. Dec 5 At least 14 people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus lost control and collided with a tree in Thailand, according to a statement from the state-owned enterprise Transport Company Ltd. on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Earlier, local media reported 14 people dead and 35 injured, but later the bus operator revised it down to 14 dead and 20 injured.

The bus was travelling from capital Bangkok to Nathawi district in Songkhla province.

"The injured were taken to local hospitals," the statement said, adding that the cause of the accident is under police investigation.

