14 Indian fishermen from TN arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Nov 10 In yet another instance of cross-border tension in the Palk Strait, 14 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Monday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and venturing into Sri Lankan waters.

According to sources, the fishermen had set out from Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday evening (November 8) aboard a mechanised fishing vessel registered from Vanagiri.

The crew, who had ventured into the high seas for routine fishing operations, reportedly encountered a mechanical snag mid-sea. In an effort to repair the fault, the vessel is believed to have drifted off course and entered Sri Lankan waters near Point Pedro.

Sri Lankan naval personnel, who were patrolling the area as part of a routine surveillance mission, intercepted the boat during the early hours of Monday. The 14-member crew was arrested and their vessel seized. They were later taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Base in northern Sri Lanka for questioning.

Fishermen associations in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam expressed deep concern over the incident, urging both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments to ensure the early release of the detained crew.

“These fishermen did not intentionally cross the boundary; the drift occurred due to a mechanical failure,” said K. Muthu, leader of the Tamil Nadu Mechanised Boat Fishermen’s Association.

He also appealed to the Indian government to engage in diplomatic talks with Colombo to secure their release.

Incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged maritime boundary violations have been recurring, often straining bilateral relations.

Despite repeated discussions between both nations on establishing a permanent resolution to the fishing dispute, such arrests continue to occur periodically, particularly during peak fishing seasons.

Meanwhile, officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department have informed the Indian High Commission in Colombo about the detention. Efforts are reportedly underway to verify the identities of the arrested fishermen and to coordinate with Sri Lankan authorities for their release.

The state government is expected to submit a detailed report to the Union Ministry of External Affairs seeking its intervention on humanitarian grounds.

