14 killed, 7 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 29 At least 14 people were killed and seven others injured during the past two days in rain-related incidents across Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday.

The NDMA said the monsoon rain have wreaked havoc, triggering flash floods in hilly areas, submerging urban localities, and destroying houses across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six people lost their lives in hyber Pakhtunkhwa, five in Balochistan, two in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and one in Sindh, according to the report.

The heavy monsoon rain spell continued for the fifth consecutive day on Friday and caused devastation in parts of the country, especially hilly regions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also issued a red alert, saying that heavy monsoon rains are likely in upper and central parts of the country until July 30, which can cause flooding and landslides.

According to the NDMA, the torrential rains and floods also damaged 804 houses and killed 44 heads of livestock.

The report added that at least 169 people have lost their lives, 256 sustained injuries, 1,404 houses damaged, and 374 cattle heads perished since June 25, when the heavy rains started in the country.

