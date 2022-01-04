144 new COVID-19 cases, one more death reported in Myanmar

Myanmar reported 144 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The country's death toll has thus risen to 19,278, while its COVID-19 infections have increased to 531,299 as of Tuesday.

A total of 509,182 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor