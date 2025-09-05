147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 : A coalition of 147 Tibet-focused organisations and members of the International Tibet Network has strongly denounced China's intensifying crackdown on Tibetan environmental defenders, cultural advocates, and community leaders, Phayul reported.

According to Phayul, the statement released on Wednesday was issued in response to the arbitrary extension of the prison sentence of prominent Tibetan activist A-Nya Sengdra. Rights groups argue that the decision reflects Beijing's determination to stifle dissent and intimidate Tibetan civil society.

Sengdra, a well-known community leader from Gade County, Golog in eastern Tibet's Amdo province, was detained on September 4, 2018, and later sentenced to seven years in prison on December 6, 2019. His work to combat corruption and protect Tibet's fragile ecosystems had earned him both respect and recognition, including the 2022 Tenzin Delek Rinpoche Medal of Courage. He was expected to be released this month; however, authorities extended his sentence until February 2026 without explanation, Phayul stated.

During his detention, Sengdra's physical and mental health reportedly worsened, prompting multiple UN human rights experts to call for his immediate release. They described his imprisonment as an example of "the criminalisation of the legitimate work of a minority community member and human rights defender."

"This extension is a calculated attempt to crush Tibetan civil society," read the joint statement, which also noted a broader campaign targeting Tibetan intellectuals and activists.

In August, monk-scholar Shersang Gyatso reportedly died by suicide at his monastery in Ba County after raids and strict measures ahead of the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. That same month, Gonpo Kyi, the sister of jailed businessman Dorjee Tashi, attempted suicide by jumping from a hotel building in Lhasa following repeated refusals to meet her brother, as highlighted by Phayul.

Other activists, including environmentalist Tsongon Tsering and singer Asang, have also faced detention, harassment, or surveillance, alongside cultural defenders like Go Sherab Gyatso and Tashi Wangchuk.

According to Phayul, the coalition urged international governments and institutions to demand the release of Sengdra, Dorjee Tashi, Tsongon Tsering, and other Tibetan prisoners of conscience. "Silence in the face of injustice is complicity. The world must act now," the statement urged.

