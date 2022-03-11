15th round of Corps Commander level talks underway between India, China

India and China are holding the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on Friday, sources said.

They added the meeting started at 10 am.

India and China have been holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff and 14 rounds have been held so far.

The talks held till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

According to the sources, both sides will now focus to achieve a resolution of balance friction areas.

Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor