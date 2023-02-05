16 killed in multi-vehicle collisions in China

Beijing, Feb 5 Sixteen people were killed after five multi-vehicle rear-end collisions occurred in China's Hunan Province, local authorities said.

The rear-end collisions, involving a total of 49 vehicles, happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday on the Hunan section of an expressway, according to the highway traffic police department of Hunan Province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The accidents have also left 66 people injured, of whom eight people are seriously injured but stable.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to the site of the accidents to guide handling of the accidents.

