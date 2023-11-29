160 bodies recovered in Gaza within 24 hours

Gaza, Nov 29 At least 160 bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes were retrieved by rescue teams in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Government Media Office (GMO) said.

The GMO said that the bodies were recovered from various locations in the besieged coastal enclave, using manual and rudimentary tools, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the ongoing humanitarian pause entered into force on November 24, airstrikes, shelling and ground clashes have largely ceased in Gaza.

The office also stated that, since the start of hostilities on October 7, more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including about 6,150 children and 4,000 women.

The GMO has been reporting casualties since the Ministry of Health in Gaza stopped doing so on November 11, following the collapse of services and communications at hospitals in the north.

As reportedly agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, the initial four-day pause has been extended for an additional 48 hours starting on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals, held as hostages in Gaza, and 30 Palestinian detainees, held in Israeli prisons, were released.

The freed hostages included nine women and one girl.

Among the Palestinian detainees were 15 women and 15 boys.

Since the start of the pause, 180 Palestinians, 61 Israelis, and 20 foreign nationals have been released.

Israel said that the Hamas attack killed about 1,200 people while more than 200 people were taken as hostages.

