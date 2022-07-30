17-year-old girl sleeps on bed with mobile charging, dies due to electrocution

A seventeen-year-old girl fell asleep with her mobile phone kept on charging. The mobile was under her body while sleeping. After which she died due to electric shock. After the death of this girl, a controversy has arisen on social media over the safety of phone chargers. This case is from Cambodia. 17-year-old Khorn Srey Pov was found dead near her cellphone. She was working in a gold mining company. According to information received, Khorne Sere was sleeping on the bed after taking a bath. On the bed she kept the mobile charger connected to the plug and was charging the phone. The mobile torch was on. While charging she fell asleep. Then suddenly she got a strong electric shock. She died in this accident.

This incident has started a lot of discussion on social media. Netizens are criticizing mobile phone chargers on social media. There have been some controversies. In recent times, smartphones have become an integral part of our daily life. When buying a new smartphone, a charger comes with it, but many people experience that it gets damaged quickly. So you have to buy a new one. Many people's chargers get damaged quickly while using smartphones. How safe these chargers are can't be said.