1st unit of SJVN's 60 MW hydro project in U'khand starts generation

Shimla, Nov 24 Hydropower major SJVN said the first unit of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) in Uttarakhand achieved the commercial operation date on Friday.

The unit has achieved this feat after going through rigorous testing and successful synchronisation with the national grid.

With this achievement, the company has now furthered its total generation capacity to 2,122 MW from 2,091.50 MW. SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma commended the efforts of project officials and everyone associated with the project for this achievement.

SJVN has commenced the commercial energy generation from the project and is now able to supply the renewable energy.

Sharma said 60 MW NMHEP is the fifth hydro project by any CPSE and 19th project to come in operation in the state of Uttarakhand.

The project has brought prosperity and improved the quality of life of the local and regional communities. Sharma said the 60 MW NMHEP is run-of-the-river project located on the Tons, a major tributary of the Yamuna, in Uttarkashi district with two generating units of 30 MW each.

The project has been completed within a time period of six years from the award of the civil works in 2017 despite the difficult times of the global pandemic Covid-19.

The Second Unit of the project is also expected to be commissioned within this month.

The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually and the power will be evacuated through 37 km long 220 KV transmission line from Bainol to Snail, constructed by SJVN itself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor