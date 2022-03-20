2 Chinese fighter jets, 2 bombers enter Taiwan's ADIZ

Two fighter jets, as well as two bombers, had entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Defense reported that a Shenyang J-11 and a Shenyang J-16 fighter jet as well as two Xi'an H-6 bombers had entered Taiwan's ADIZ, reported Taiwan News.

The almost daily intrusions have been described as part of a tactic to exhaust Taiwan's Air Force and air defense organization, and in some cases also to gain information about missile tests by Taiwan.

On Friday, China's Shandong aircraft carrier also sailed through the Taiwan Strait, though Beijing described the journey as a routine exercise.

Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine helicopter entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday.

The Ministry of National Defense informed that Taiwan's Air Force jets issued radio warnings telling the Chinese aircraft to turn back immediately reported Taiwan News.

The military also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the People's Liberation Army Air Force jets and helicopters.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

( With inputs from ANI )

