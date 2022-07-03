2 dead after truck crashes in Washington
July 3
Washington, July 3 Two adults died in northeast Washington, D.C. when the driver of a truck heading northbound on Minnesota Avenue ran a red light and caused an accident.
The truck on Saturday afternoon hit a bicyclist before crashing into a fireworks stand nearby. Two adults were pronounced dead on the scene, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the police.
The driver was believed to have suffered from a medical emergency when the incident occurred. A passenger was reportedly inside the vehicle and the driver has been hospitalised.
The investigation is ongoing.
