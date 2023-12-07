2 killed, 4 wounded in Russian school shooting

Moscow, Dec 7 Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Bryansk on Thursday, the media reported, citing local authorities.

The incident occurred at gymnasium No. 5 in the Bezhitskiy region, with preliminary information suggesting that an eighth-grade schoolgirl, armed with a weapon, initiated the shooting, it said.

One of the victims may have been the said girl as she may have killed herself, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the incident, all other students have been evacuated from the building and sent home, and the area has been cordoned off by the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor