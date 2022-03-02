2 killed, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta: Reports

Published: March 2, 2022 09:45 PM

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast in Pakistan's of Quetta on Wednesday evening, local media reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site. The nature of the blast is not known yet, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

