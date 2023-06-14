2 members of Japan's GSDF killed in shooting

June 14, 2023

Tokyo, June 14 Two members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Forces (GSDF) members were killed and one other was injured on Wednesday after being shot by a colleague at a shooting range, local media reported.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. at the GSDF facility in Gifu prefecture, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 18-year-old male GSDF member who fired the rifle was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder, it said.

