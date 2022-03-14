20 dead in Ukrainian strike in breakaway region of Donetsk

On Monday, March 14, Tochka-U tactical missile system was fired at Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, killing 20 people and injuring 9 others. “The worst thing is the death of the civilian population. 20 were killed, according to preliminary data, and nine were wounded. If it had flown to its destination and worked, the destruction range would have been 500 meters – nothing would have been left at all," the head of the DPR said. Aleksei Kulemzin claims that the rocket fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down near the House of Government.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, an American journalist was shot dead in Irpin while another was wounded. Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said. Renaud is the first-ever foreign reporter to be killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said Renaud died instantly from a gunshot wound to his neck.The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.