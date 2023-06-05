200 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail reach Gujarat

The Pakistan government on Saturday released 200 Indian fishermen who were arrested for crossing the international maritime border. They were handed over to BSF authorities at the Joint Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border.All the fishermen crossed into India at around 1 am using the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border. They possessed an “Emergency Travel Certificate” issued by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Upon their repatriation, a team of Indian doctors conducted medical examinations on the fishermen, as stated by the official. The Gujarati fishermen will be brought to Veraval on June 5th.Following this recent release, it is estimated that there will still be around 254 Indian fishermen who remain in Pakistani prisons. This is because a total of 398 Indian fishermen have returned to India in two separate phases. It is expected that an additional 100 Indian fishermen will be released on July 14th.