2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

Oslo, Oct 6 The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

The announcement was made by the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

"This year’s peace prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who, in the preceding year, have demonstrated against Iran’s theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women," the Institute said.

"The motto adopted by the demonstrators – “Woman – Life – Freedom” – suitably expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi."

The names of the nominees were kept a secret this year, but more than 350 people and groups were said to be in the running.

Last year, the prize was conferred jointly to Russian human rights group Memorial, Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties and jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski for the "promotion of peace" on the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Since its inception in 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to 110 individuals and 30 organisations.

Past winners include Afghan campaigner Malala Yousafzai and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Some organisations have been given the award several times.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has won it three times, while the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees was conferred twice.

