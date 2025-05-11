21st UAE Critical Care Conference recommends enhancing cadres professional readiness

Dubai [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): The activities of the 21st UAE Critical Care Conference and the Second World Summit of the World Federation of Intensive Care Societies, organised by "Info Plus Events", concluded yesterday in Dubai over three days at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in the presence of more than 2,000 medical and nursing staff.

The conference's discussions and multiple scientific sessions recommended the need to continuously improve the level of professional competence of cadres working in critical care departments and enhance their readiness, by reviewing and discussing the latest international medical experiences and practices in dealing with critical cases and injuries.

Hussein Al Rahma, Chairman of the Conference, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the conference concluded with a set of pivotal recommendations after fruitful discussions and a rich exchange of ideas, pointing out that the participants stressed the need to adopt a continuous training approach and develop specialised periodic training programs for health care practitioners in critical care medicine, to ensure that they keep abreast of the latest scientific developments and refine their professional competence permanently.

Hussein Al Rahma added that the recommendations also stressed the importance of sustainability to ensure the provision of high-quality medical services and speed of response, and the recommendations also called for the importance of regular holding specialised annual workshops and conferences to keep pace with modern innovations and deepen the exchange of experiences and knowledge among specialists, as well as strengthening cooperation and integration mechanisms between various local and regional authorities and global health authorities to facilitate the exchange of information and achieve optimal response to emergency cases in critical care.

The conference, which is the first in the Middle East and North Africa, and the third globally, with the presence of 275 speakers, including 130 international speakers in addition to 80 speakers from within the country, witnessed the discussion of 381 lectures and working papers in 77 scientific sessions, in addition to 4 scientific workshops, 4 training courses, 131 scientific research for doctors and resident doctors, and 6 seminars for the industrial sector. To continue joint efforts and continuous development in this vital medical specialty to meet the growing challenges and ensure the best possible patient care.

The conferees discussed all topics related to critical care including septicemia, infection, fluids in the intensive care unit, nephrology and acute kidney injury, artificial ventilation, acute respiratory distress syndrome, anesthesia and pain management, cardiology, nutrition, the elderly, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and infection surveillance, and the conference participants received 22.5 credit hours by the Dubai Health Authority. (ANI/WAM)

