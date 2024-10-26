238,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Oct 26 Myanmar police seized 238,000 stimulant tablets and 220 grams of heroin in the eastern Shan state, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint anti-narcotic task force intercepted a vehicle in the state's Yatsauk township on October 24 and confiscated the drugs.

The seized drugs had a street value of 122.3 million kyats (about $58,238). A suspect was also arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect was charged under the Southeast Asian country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, the CCDAC said.

Earlier on October 25, Myanmar authorities seized 3.98 million stimulant tablets in the Yangon region of Myanmar.

The report said that anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in the Dagon Myothit (North) township of Yangon region on October 14, and confiscated 300,000 stimulant tablets.

