2,500 tons of military equipment arrive in Israel on Thursday

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defense reported that a cargo ship carrying approximately 2,500 tons of equipment for IDF use was received in Israel on Thursday. 123 cargo planes and 7 ships carrying more than 7,000 tons of military equipment arrived in Israel since the beginning of the war in Gaza to ensure the IDF has the resources to achieve its objectives. (ANI/TPS)

