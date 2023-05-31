27th Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border affairs held today

New Delhi [India], May 31 : The 27th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Friday in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. Whereas, the Director General of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Both sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

Moreover, the discussions on proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner also took place, according to the official statement of MEA.

The two sides noted that the restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations between the two countries.

To resolve the remaining issues along the LAC and in order to achieve its objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

They also agreed to hold the next (19th) round of Senior Commander's meetings at an early date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor