28 killed, dozens missing after fire breaks out at coal mine in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 28 : At least 28 people were killed and over 23 are still missing after a fire erupted in a coal mine in Kazakhstan on Saturday, reported Al Jazeera, citing the Ministry for Emergency Situations.

The Kazakhstan coal mine was operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which is the local representative for Luxembourg-based multinational ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steel producer. It operates eight coal mines across the Karaganda region and a further four iron ore mines in central and northern Kazakhstan, in Central Asia.

In the blast, 208 out of 252 people at the Kostenko mine had been evacuated, and 18 of them sought medical help. Moreover, the search for 23 miners continues, Kazakhstan-based Astana Times reported.

After the fire, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to cease investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company.

"ArcelorMittal can also confirm, as communicated earlier today by the government of Kazakhstan, that the two parties have been in discussions concerning the future of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan," it said.

"ArcelorMittal is committed to completing this transaction as soon as possible in order to minimise disruption to the greatest extent possible."

Tokayev later offered condolences to the families of the victims of the mine fire. Additionally, he instructed the government to provide all required assistance to their families, Astana Times reported.

Following the incident, the government commission to investigate the causes of the accident at the mine was created, headed by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Moreover, the Kazakhstan government has reached a preliminary agreement with the stakeholders of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and is finalizing the transfer of ownership deal in favour of Kazakhstan, reported Astana Times.

The Prime Minister's office said, "A comprehensive investigation will be conducted into the causes of an accident due to a fire at the mine. At the same time, measures will be taken to assess the damage caused and provide priority assistance to the injured and families of the victims."

Earlier in August, four miners were killed after a fire erupted at the same mine, while five people died following a methane leak at another site in November 2022, reported Al Jazeera.

