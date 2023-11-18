3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

London, Nov 18 Three men have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Sikh teenager Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, who was found with stab injuries after a suspected fight in west London this week.

Amandeep Singh (21), Manjit Singh (27) and Ajmeer Singh (31) from Southall are all due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 71-year-old fourth man, who was arrested along with the three, continues to remain in police custody.

Police were called at 12.15 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a fight in progress in Burket Close in Hounslow.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Simarjeet was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: "Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet's family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing.

"This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible. In the coming days you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area."

Police have urged those with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage, to contact them.

