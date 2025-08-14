36 Palestinians living illegally in Israel arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 14 (ANI/TPS): Following an investigation that uncovered a network of drivers who smuggled illegal residents from Judea and Samaria into Israeli territory, Border Police soldiers stopped two vehicles Tuesday night on Highway 6, a bus with a double-walled trunk and a minibus, and found 36 illegal residents in them.

The two drivers, residents of Jerusalem and Arara in their thirties, and all the illegal residents who were located were arrested. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor