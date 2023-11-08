37 wanted Palestinians arrested in counter-terror raids

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 37 wanted Palestinians, over 10 of whom are associated with Hamas, in counter-terror raids around Judea and Samaria overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, over 1,430 wanted persons have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria in counter-terror raids, of whom more than 900 are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

