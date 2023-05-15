392 Yemeni citizens evacuated from Sudan

Sanaa, May 15 A total of 392 Yemeni citizens were evacuated from Sudan and have safely returned home in the past 24 hours, state media reported on Monday.

The country's national carrier, Yemenia, operated two flights to facilitate the citizens' repatriation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first flight, carrying 197 citizens, arrived in the southern port city of Aden on Sunday.

The second flight, with 195 passengers on board, landed in the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa late on Sunday night.

According to the state media report, additional flights are scheduled throughout the week to evacuate approximately 2,000 Yemeni citizens from the city of Port Sudan.

This operation aims to relocate the Yemeni community, which had been residing in various Sudanese cities since the conflict erupted on April 15.

Port Sudan, situated on the coast of the Red Sea and approximately 675 km west of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, was chosen as a gathering point to facilitate their returning home.

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has prompted many countries to evacuate their citizens.

Since the violence first erupted, at least 676 people have been killed, while 5,576 others injured, according to the latest UN figures.

