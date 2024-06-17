4 killed, 2 missing after torrential rains in China

Beijing, June 17 Four people were killed, and two others are missing after landslides caused by torrential rains swept through Wuping County, east China's Fujian province, according to local authorities on Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of 47,800 people in Wuping, Longyan City, have been impacted by the downpours starting from June 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

Several towns in Shanghang County suffered road damage and partial interruption of communication and power due to prolonged heavy rainfall.

The local flood control headquarters in Wuping initiated a Level I emergency response for heavy rain.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

The highest 24-hour rainfall in Wuping reached 372.4 mm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor